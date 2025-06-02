Berhampur: The authorities of MKCG Medical College and Hospital have imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each on two House Surgeons for allegedly ragging a fourth-year MBBS student.

Dean Dr. Suchitra Dash, speaking on behalf of the institution’s anti-ragging committee, confirmed the disciplinary action. She clarified while a verbal spat took place between the House Surgeons and the student, there was no evidence of physical assault.

The incident occurred on May 12, and the following day, the affected fourth-year student submitted a formal complaint. After reviewing the matter, the anti-ragging committee took the decision to penalise the two House Surgeons.

This is not the first time MKCG MCH has faced controversy over ragging incidents. In November 2024, five fourth-year MBBS students were expelled from the hostel and suspended from the campus for six months for ragging their juniors. Earlier in February 2024, two other fourth-year students were suspended for two months for a similar offense involving a second-year student.

The MKCG Medical College and Hospital has also drawn national attention for its record on ragging.

According to the ‘State of Ragging in India 2022–24’ report, released by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE), MKCG topped the list of 12 medical colleges in India with the highest number of ragging complaints.

The report, based on data from the UGC’s National Anti-Ragging Helpline, noted that 25 complaints were filed against MKCG between 2022 and December 2024.