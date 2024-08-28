Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today made two important appointments in the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

As per an official notification, OAS officer Debabrata Sahoo, Additional District Magistrate, Ganjam was transferred and posted as Administrator (Development), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

Similarly, OAS officer Dipti Ranjan Sethi, Sub-Collector, Khordha was designated as Deputy Administrator (Revenue), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, in addition to his duties, for smooth management of the land properties of the deities in Khordha district.

The SJTA had recently served a show-cause notice to 19 leaseholders of the temple-owned stone quarries located in Khordha district.

As per the notice, the violators were asked to pay royalties, incidental charges and penalties within a week for excess mining.