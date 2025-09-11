Puri: A day after shocking visuals of a female teacher and her male friend being paraded and assaulted by a mob in Odisha's Puri district went viral on social media, police have arrested the accused husband and his aide in this connection. Their identities have not been disclosed yet.

The incident, which took place in Nimapara on Tuesday night, had sparked widespread outrage as the woman's modesty was outraged publicly with onlookers filming the entire incident without coming to her rescue.

The footage showed the woman being garlanded, abused and hit by her husband while being made to walk on the street. Her male friend, a student leader, too was subjected to the humiliation while being made to parade alongside without clothes. While the incident is being probed, the woman's husband accused her of infidelty after allegedly catching them unaware in a semi-nude state.

As per reports, the woman was staying separately from her husband - a college lecturer - in a rented accommodation in Nimapara due to some ongoing dispute. Suspicious of adultery, her husband had hatched a plan to catch her red-handed.

On Tuesday night, he along with some friends broke into the woman's house at around 8 pm where they allegedly caught her with her male friend in a 'compromising position'. Enraged, the woman's husband dragged her along with the boy onto the street. The couple was harassed and made to parade towards the police station with the woman being garlanded and beaten by her husband along the way.

The duo was humiliated in full public glare and made to walk towards the police station amid a jeering crowd. Meanwhile, police said a case was registered and the three of them have been detained for interrogation. The accused husband and his friend were later arrested for their shameful act.