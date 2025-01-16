Konark: In a tragic incident, two men were killed and two others sustained injuries as the car in which they were travelling plunged into a pond near Junei Square in Odisha's Konark, late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Sanatan Senapati from Dantuni village in Jaleswar, Balasore district, and Sandeep Mohapatra from Guhalapada in Nimapada, Puri district. The injured passengers, Manish Senapati and Papun Parida, both from Balasore, are now stable after receiving treatment.

As per reports, the mishap occurred at around 12:50 AM when the car was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Konark. Sandeep, who was driving the car, swerved sharply to avoid collision with a parked vehicle on an under-construction road. This caused the car to lose balance and veer into a roadside pond.

On being informed, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. All four passengers were rushed to the Gop Community Health Centre, where doctors declared two of them dead. The two injured passengers were initially in critical condition but are now out of danger following treatment.

Police have seized the car and initiated an investigation into the matter.