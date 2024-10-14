Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle near Chhatia in Odisha’s Jajpur district, resulting in the death of two people. The deceased, including a woman, were yet to be identified.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Balasore to Cuttack when it hit the two-wheeler on National Highway-16 near Chhatia. The collision dragged the two, who were riding the motorcycle, for some distance before killing them on the spot.

Fortunately, the passengers aboard the bus managed to escape unharmed, as they quickly evacuated the vehicle before the fire could spread.

On being informed, the local police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Fire Services personnel also arrived at the site and initiated efforts to douse the flames.