Sundargarh: A trailer truck collided with a motorcycle and subsequently ran over the riders, killing two men on the spot near the Bileimunda fuel station on the MCL Taparia road under Hemgiri police limits in Odisha's Sundargarh district, today.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar Kalo (43) and Loknath Majhi (32), both from Jhupurunga village.

The incident triggered tension at the accident site, with locals staging a roadblock in protest. They highlighted that despite repeated accidents in the area, local administration has failed to implement adequate road safety measures.

Notably, a tragic mishap occurred on the same road a few days ago when a truck hit a van, claiming five lives. The lack of action from the administration to ensure safety continues to draw criticism from residents.