Kosagumuda/Jharsuguda: Two persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries in separate road accidents reported in Odisha today.

In the first incident, Narasingh Bhatra of Badakhuna village in Nabarangpur district was travelling with his daughter Karuna towards Muli village in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on a two-wheeler. Around 10 am, a tipper truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle near Motigaon.

Narasingh died on the spot while Karuna suffered grievous injuries. She was initially rushed to the Kosagumuda Community health Centre and later shifted to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital for advanced treatment.

The Kosagumuda Police handed over Narasingh’s body to his family after post-mortem and registered a case No. 190/25. The investigation is underway.

In another mishap, a trailer truck travelling towards Chhattisgarh collided head-on with another truck on NH-49 near Kanaktora Chhak in Jharsuguda district around 5 pm. The impact caused the trailer driver to lose control, hitting two more vehicles.

The trailer driver, identified as Mantu Singh of Jharkhand, died on the spot. The Rengali Police reached the accident site and launched an inquiry. Tension prevailed in the area as locals staged a protest demanding compensation for the owners of the damaged vehicles.