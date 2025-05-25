Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, two young men lost their lives while two others were critically injured in a road accident near Ladukhai under Burla police limits in Odisha's Sambalpur district last night.

According to reports, four youths were travelling from Sambalpur to their native place Godbhaga in a car when the mishap occurred. As the vehicle reached near Babadhaba, the driver reportedly lost control. The car hit the divider on the National Highway and then crashed into an oncoming truck from Bargarh side.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all four occupants were trapped inside the mangled car. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers. Arrangements were quickly made to send them to VIMSAR in Burla by ambulance.

However, doctors at the hospital declared two of the victims — Subrat Sahu and Manish Yadav — dead on arrival. The other two, identified as Saurabh Gupta and Akash, are currently undergoing treatment and are stated to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information, police reached the accident site and have launched an investigation into the incident.