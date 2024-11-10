Sambalpur: Two labourers died and six more were injured in a tragic incident at Kudapali under Sambalpur Sadar Police limits this evening.

Police official sources said a pickup vehicle carrying nine labourers on the way to Kenaghati met with an accident. A truck trailer going towards Deogarh hit the pickup vehicle from behind near Kudapali on the national highway. One of the labourers died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the Police reached the spot and rescued the mishap victims. The injured were admitted to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Another labourer died during the treatment. Three critically injured were shifted to VIMSAR, Burla whereas the remaining four injured are undergoing treatment at the DHH, Sambalpur.

Two days back some labourers from Rayagadaa area were staying at the Kenaghati to work at a railway culvert construction site. Today, when they were returning from Sindoorpanka in the pickup vehicle, the mishap occurred.

Following the accident, driver of the trailer truck fled the spot.