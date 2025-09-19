Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of two low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal this month, one of which is likely to cross Odisha.

According to IMD’s North Indian Ocean Extended Range Outlook for Cyclogenesis, a cyclonic circulation currently lies over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast. The system is expected to move north-northwestwards along the Myanmar coast and reach the east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by September 21. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal around September 23.

Further, another low pressure area is likely to form over the northeast Bay of Bengal around September 26. IMD has assessed a moderate probability of this system intensifying into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal by September 27. It is likely to move west-northwestwards, cross the Odisha coast on the same day, and travel across central India over the next two days.

In addition, a remnant cyclonic circulation from the South China Sea may emerge into the north Bay of Bengal around September 30, the outlook added.

The exact track and intensity of the forecasted systems will be clearer in the coming days.