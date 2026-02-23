Phulbani (Kandhamal): In a major breakthrough in anti-Maoist operations, security forces in Odisha gunned down two Maoists, including a woman cadre, during an encounter in Raikia area of Kandhamal district.

Briefing the media, ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said the Maoists were killed during a combing operation inside the Nandabali Reserve Forest under Raikia police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Jagesh, deputy commander of the KKBM Maoist division, and Ratna, a woman cadre. Both were residents of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Police said Jagesh carried a bounty of ₹22 lakh, while Ratna had a reward of ₹1.65 lakh on her head.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of the CRPF, Special Operations Group (SOG), and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched a combing operation in the Nandabali forest on the night of February 20. During the operation, Maoists reportedly opened fire on the security personnel, prompting retaliatory action.

The exchange of fire continued until around 11 am the following day, resulting in the deaths of the two Maoists. Security forces subsequently destroyed a Maoist camp and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other materials from the site.

The seized items included an AK-47 rifle, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), a 7.62 mm rifle with ammunition, INSAS and SLR magazines, an AK-47 magazine, six UBGL grenades, live ammunition, detonators, codex wires, walkie-talkies, solar panels, torches, power banks, Maoist literature, medicines, and other daily-use items.

Police officials estimate that around 30 Maoists are currently active in Kandhamal district. Regular combing operations are underway, and efforts are being intensified to make the district Maoist-free by March 31, in line with the Centre’s nationwide anti-Maoist campaign, Panda said.

Senior officers, including DIG Akhileshwar Singh, IG Deepak Kumar, IG Niti Shekhar, Kandhamal SP Harish B.C., and ASP Ramendra Prasad, were present at the press briefing.

Notably, in December, security forces had gunned down several Maoists, including central committee member Ganesh Uike of the KKBM division, during operations along the Kandhamal-Ganjam border. Following intensified operations, four Maoists surrendered before Kandhamal police on February 6.