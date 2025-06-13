Malkangiri: Two hardcore CPI cadre Maoists carrying Rs 8 lakh bounty were arrested by Odisha Police in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-infested Malkangiri district, police informed today.

The arrested Maoists are Kesa Kawasi, ACM of Kanger Valley Area Committee, and Rakesh alias Sonu Kunjam, ACM of Military Platoon Section-01. Both are from Chhattisgarh state. While Kesa is a resident of Chandameta in Bastar district, Rakesh belongs to Todma village in Bijapur district.

Both were carrying reward of Rs 4 lakh each on head. They were apprehended during a special operation on intervening night of June 12 and June 13.

Acting on a tip off, a police team comprising District Voluntary Force (DVF) and SOG jawans by order of Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil conducted raid at Sodiguda and Tentuliguda villages under Mathili police limits. They opened fire at security personnel, who managed to nab them in retaliation.

The police seized several articles including pistols, electronic detonator, live bullets from their possessions.

Briefing a presser following arrest of two Maoists, SP Patil said that Rakesh joined the Maoist camp in 2009 at age of 14. After so many years of association with red rebels, he was inducted into the banned CPI outfit in 2015. Following rigorous training, he was given Maoist uniform and gun. In 2021, he was promoted to ACM and worked under SZCM Suresh of Andhra-Odisha border division in 2025. He is involved in at least nine Maoist incidents.

Similarly, Kesa was associated with the Maoist organisation since 2010. He joined the camp as the party member in 2012 in Mahupadar area. He was assigned the Gupteswar Area Committee in 2014. He was active in the outfit between 2014 and 2016. Later, he was relocated to cut-off area of Malkangiri district where he was promoted to ACM rank. Again, he was transferred to Gupteswar Area Committee as the Commander in 2021. Later, he worked as the ACM of Kanger Valley Area Committee in Chhattisgarh. He was involved in more than 18 cases.