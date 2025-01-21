Rourkela: Two minor sisters were killed at Rajamunda bypass in Sundargarh district in a heart-wrenching road mishap this afternoon.

Janaki Thakur aged 12 and Karishma Thakur aged 9 were going towards Bonai along with uncle Sudhir Thakur riding a motorcycle. Sudhir was driving the two-wheeler while the two sisters were riding the pillion.

On their way to Bonai from Lahunipada for marriage shopping, a Haiwa truck hit the two-wheeler from the behind. The sisters duo died on the spot whereas Sudhir sustained grievous injuries.

The injured has been admitted to the Rourkela JP hospital.

The deceased were from Kuliposha village under Lahunipada police limits.