Balasore: A two-month-old baby sustained serious burn injuries after accidentally falling into a burning hearth in Chalanti village under Jaleswar police limits in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.

How the Accident Happened

According to information, the family of Taran Hembram had lit a fire in a traditional hearth to protect themselves from the severe cold. Family members were sitting near the fire to keep warm. At that time, Taran’s wife was holding the infant close to the hearth.

Due to a moment of negligence, the baby slipped from her arms and fell into the burning hearth.

Immediate Rescue by Family

Family members immediately pulled the child out of the fire. However, more than half of the infant’s body was reportedly burnt in the incident, leaving the baby in a critical condition.

Medical Treatment and Referral

The injured child was first rushed to Basta Hospital for treatment. As the condition worsened, doctors referred the infant to the District Headquarters Hospital for better treatment.