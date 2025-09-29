Bhubaneswar: Two more Odisha-cadre IAS officers will go on central deputation. The Department of Personnel and Training of the Union Government has asked the Odisha government to relieve the two IAS officers of their present responsibilities immediately.

Samarth Verma, a 2011-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Delhi for a period of five years from the date of assuming the charge. He may be relieved of his duties immediately, said the Department of Personnel and Training in its letter to the Chief Secretary of Odisha.

Swadha Dev Singh, a 2014-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration in the office of Registrar General of India (RGI), New Delhi. She may be relieved of her duties immediately, said the Department of Personnel and Training in another letter to the Odisha government.

It is worth mentioning here that Senior Odisha-cadre IAS officer Shalini Pandit (2001 batch) was appointed as the Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services in the Union Ministry of Finance recently.