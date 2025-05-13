Malkangiri: Two people from Odisha were allegedly hacked to death by their brother-in-law over family feud in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state.

The deceased persons were identified as Raju Khemudu and Krishna Khemudu, residents of Kupaguda village under Chitrakonda police limits in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

Their friend identified as Kunja Khemudu of the same village was injured in the fatal attack.

According to reports, Raju and Krishna along with their friend had visited their brother-in-law Ghenu Hantal's home at Sileru village, in Andhra Pradesh to attend a funeral of one relative.

As per plan, the accused invited his wife's two brothers and their friend to his residence for dinner after they attended the funeral during day hours on Sunday. He allegedly attacked the three with a fatal weapon 'Farsa' (axe) over past dispute in the family. While two brothers died on the spot, their friend suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam in critical condition.

Till the last report came in, the accused was not arrested. As the village is a Maoist-infested area, the Andhra police are yet to reach the place.