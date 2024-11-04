Bhubaneswar: The two women receiving treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after consuming mango kernel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district have been diagnosed with hepatitis, resulting in severe multi-organ failure.

Public Health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra said the liver and kidney functions of the patients have been critically impacted.

"Both patients are suffering from hepatitis, likely due to a fungal infection. They consumed mango kernels that had been stored for two to three days, which we believe led to fungal contamination," he said.

He further explained, "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, and in these cases, it has caused multi-organ failure. Both the liver and kidneys are affected, and the patients are currently undergoing treatment."

As per reports, two women died while six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel in the village, recently. Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling has ordered a judicial investigation into the incident.

The State Government has said the two women died due to food poisoning.

The deceased, identified as Ramita Patamajhi and Runu Majhi from Mandipanka village, died while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.