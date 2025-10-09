Rourkela: Acting on a tip-off from Dhanbad Superintendent of Police Pravat Kumar, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today arrested two members of the outlawed People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Rourkela.

The duo was apprehended while travelling by train from Dhanbad via Jharsuguda. They were taken into custody at the Rourkela railway station and detained at the RPF office.

According to reports, a team from Rourkela Police later reached the RPF station and interrogated the two suspects, who are residents of Latehar district in Jharkhand.

The arrested PLFI members are accused of involvement in a firing incident at the Tori railway station coal siding in Jharkhand on October 5. They had been absconding since the attack.