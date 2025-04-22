Cuttack: Two police personnel were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a speeding sand-laden truck crashed into a Police Control Room (PCR) van during a routine patrol on the Cuttack-Paradip road early Tuesday morning.

The tragic incident occurred near Gati Routpatna under the CRRI police limits. The deceased have been identified as Jagannath Mahali, who was driving the PCR van, and Lokanath Shabar, a member of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF).

The injured officer, Pabitra Mohan Sethi, was immediately shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Sources said the PCR van was on patrol duty when the speeding truck, loaded with sand, rammed into it, killing Mahali and Shabar on the spot.

Police personnel reached the accident site soon after receiving information, detained the truck driver, and launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the truck driver was speeding, drowsy, or under the influence of any substance at the time of the accident.