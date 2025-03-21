Paradip: Police arrested two ships -- Ocean Jade and Ocean Morganite -- at Paradip Port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today. The arrests came following an order by the High Court of Orissa.

According to reports, Alphard Maritime Group, a leading maritime logistics and marine services company, had filed a case in the Orissa High Court against two ships demanding dues of about Rs 428 Crore.

While Ocean Jade is an offshore supply ship, Ocean Morganite is an anchor handling vessel. Both are sailing under the flag of India.

In August last year, an Egyptian ship anchored at Paradip Port was 'arrested' following an an Orissa High Court order.

The vessel that arrived at Paradip Port on August 6 faced legal action due to an outstanding debt of Rs 3.96 crore to a German company.

The German company had filed a case in the Orissa High Court, requesting the detention of the ship. In response, the court ordered the arrest of the vessel on August 14.