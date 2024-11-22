Boudh: In a tragic incident, two sisters consumed poison at Mahallikapada village under Harabhanga police limits in Odisha's Boudh district while one of them died.

The deceased was identified as Nalini Sahu. His sister Shalini Sahu was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in a critical condition.

As per reports, the duo took the extreme step over a family dispute. They were initially rushed to the Harabhanga Hospital and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Tragically, Nalini breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On the other hand, Shalini's condition was stated to be critical.