Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned while taking bath in a pond in Balasore district of Odisha today.

The incident took place at Kharasahapur village under Soro police limits in Balasore.

The deceased have been identified as Rajalaxmi and Bhagyalaxmi, daughters of Manas Behera of Kharasahapur.

According to the villagers, the two sisters went to a nearby pond to take bath in the morning. They drowned after they slipped their feet while bathing, they added.

Their family members along with a few others rescued the duo and rushed them to a hospital at Soro in a critical condition. However, the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

On being informed, officials of Soro police reached the spot and seized the bodies before sending them for postmortem.