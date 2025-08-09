Jaleswar: In a tragic incident on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima, two sisters were swept away in the Subarnarekha River in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday.

The victims, residents of Chakahari village under Jaleswar police limits, had gone to the river to perform rituals and offer holy water to Lord Shiva on the concluding day of the sacred Shravan month.

According to reports, around 100–150 Kaudias from the village had gathered at Sikharpur Ghat to collect holy water before heading to a nearby Shiva temple. As part of the ritual, the sisters entered the river for a dip. However, a strong current swept them away, along with three others. The other three were rescued with the help of fellow Kaudias.

Following the incident, Fire Services personnel launched a search operation to locate the missing sisters.

Two Fire Services teams and one ODRAF unit are currently engaged in the rescue efforts in the river, informed Jaleswar SDPO.