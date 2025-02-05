Bhubaneswar: Two 15-year-old students drowned in Kuakhai river on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar this afternoon. The tragic incident occurred in Rangabazar area under Balianta police limits where the students were immersing the Goddess Saraswati idol.

The deceased were identified as Dibya Jyoti Mahalikh and Sikun Senapati from Unit-6 in Bhubaneswar.

Per reports, Dibya Jyoti and Sikun went to Rangabazar area along with their tuition teacher and other students for the immersion. The two students went into the river water carrying the Goddess idol while others were at the river bank.

Dibya Jyoti and Sikun lost control and fell into the deep river water. Finding no option, the tuition teacher called up the police and Fire Service personnel for help.

Launching a rescue operation, the Fire Service personnel fished the bodies of the two students.

The police launched an investigation into the incident and were questioning the tuition teacher under what circumstances the students were allowed to go into the river water. Other students who were present at the time of mishap were also being questioned.

The bodies were sent to the Capital Hospital for post mortem.