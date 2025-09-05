Bhubaneswar: Altogether 81 teachers from across the country, including two from Odisha, were felicitated with the National Teachers Awards-2025.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the distinguished teachers at a special ceremony in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

Tarun Kumar Dash, a teacher at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput, and Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher at Government Upper Primary School, Kondel, under Korkunda block in Malkangiri district, were felicitated with the awards.

The awardees received a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal each as part of the honour.

Dash is instrumental in introducing innovative methods like ‘Katha Chitra’, ‘My Reading Book’ and ‘My Picture’ and ‘My Story’ to nurture creativity, literacy and communication skills among students.

Rana has been awarded for innovative pedagogy and community engagement to achieve improved student attendance. He organised awareness rallies, road shows and puppet shows to raise school attendance.