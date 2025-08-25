New Delhi: Two teachers from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Award 2025, the Ministry of Education announced today.

The awardees are Basanta Kumar Rana and Tarun Kumar Dash, who will be felicitated at a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 5, 2025.

Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher at Government Upper Primary School, Kondel, under Korkunda block in Malkangiri district, is widely recognised for his innovative teaching methods.

The second awardee, Tarun Kumar Dash, serves at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Koraput.

Both teachers will receive a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000, and a silver medal each as part of the honour.

The awards will be presented on Teachers’ Day, observed every year on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the eminent philosopher, academic, and former President of India.