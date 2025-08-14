Puri: The Puri Marine Police have launched a detailed investigation into the deaths of two tourists from West Bengal, including a woman, who were found hanging inside a hotel room in Puri city.

According to police, the incident came to light today when a foul smell was detected from a room at Hotel Taj on Chakra Tirtha Road. The hotel manager alerted the Marine Police Station, and as the door was locked from inside, officers broke it open.

Inside, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman hanging. The duo had checked into the hotel on August 9, 2025.

Police sources said their counterparts in West Bengal have been informed, and the victims’ family members are being contacted. The post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. CCTV footage from the hotel will also be reviewed as part of the probe.