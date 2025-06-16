Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri police have detained two youths from West Bengal for allegedly attempting to abduct a minor girl in the Dumduma area of Bhubaneswar late Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Gopal Majumdar and Mrityunjay Ghosh from the Medinipur area, were reportedly working as labourers at a local hotel. The duo allegedly sedated the girl before trying to kidnap her while she was unconscious.

However, the attempt was foiled when locals intervened, rescued the girl, and detained the accused before handing them over to the police.

Initial investigations suggest that both accused were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. The police have sent the minor girl to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical examination and treatment.

While authorities have not confirmed any sexual assault, locals have raised concerns that the accused might have intended to commit such a crime. A detailed medical and forensic examination will be conducted to ascertain the facts.

Police have begun questioning the accused and are verifying their background, including any links to similar past incidents. Further investigation is underway.