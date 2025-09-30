Chikiti (Ganjam): A pall of gloom descended on Kalingadala village under Digapahandi block after two women and a child drowned in the Bahuda river today.

According to reports, Usha Behera (50), her daughter Anusuya Behera (35), seven-year-old granddaughter, and five-year-old grandson had gone to attend Goddess Ratneswari’s Navaratri Puja at Nuagaon.

After offering prayers and consuming prasad, the family was returning to their village when tragedy struck. While crossing the Bahuda river, the four were swept away by strong currents.

Locals present at the riverbank managed to rescue them and rushed the victims to Chikiti hospital. However, doctors declared Usha, Anusuya, and the grandson dead. The granddaughter, in critical condition, was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to MKCG Hospital.