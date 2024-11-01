Baliguda: In a tragic incident, two women died and seven others fell ill after consuming mango kernel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block of Odisha's Kandhamal district.

As per reports, the women ate mango kernel two days ago and began feeling unwell yesterday.

While two of them died, the remaining seven were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

Their condition was stated to be critical.

The exact reason which led to the death of the two women and the deterioration of condition of others was yet to be ascertained.

It is being suspected that food poisoning after consumption of mango kernel might have led to the incident.