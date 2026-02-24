Bhubaneswar: In a saddening incident, two workers were killed after a boundary wall collapsed on them while drainage work was underway in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon. The mishap occurred in the Bhoi Sahi area under Ward no-44 in Badagada.

According to reports, six workers were engaged in drainage work when the boundary wall of a house suddenly collapsed, trapping them underneath. One worker died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Capital Hospital.

Four other workers sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. Family members of one of the injured later shifted him to a private hospital for further care.

Hospital authorities are yet to release the identities of the deceased and injured, and further details are awaited.