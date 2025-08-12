Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two youth drowned while bathing in the Kathajodi river this afternoon. The duo had gone to the riverbank to collect soil for making Ganesh idols.

While bathing, the victims — identified as Subham and Lipu Das — were swept away by the strong current. Onlookers, fearing the force of the water, did not attempt a rescue.

Upon being alerted, Fire Service personnel launched a search and rescue operation. After a few hours, the bodies of the two youth were recovered.

They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Both victims were 19 years old and residents of Cuttack city.