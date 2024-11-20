Jagatsinghpur: A man and his nephew from Sirasta village under Tirtol police limits in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district have died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased were identified as Bibhuti Samal and Gopabandhu Samal. It is being suspected that they may have died due to food or beverage poisoning.

As per reports, the duo experienced severe chest and stomach pain after having dinner last night. They were first taken to the Patkura Community Health Center for treatment. As their condition worsened, they were shifted to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital.

Tragically, the two died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The exact cause of their deaths remains unclear.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The cause of death can be known after the post-mortem report is received, said police.