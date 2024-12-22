Bhubaneswar: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) died while undergoing treatment at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Balangir district today.

The deceased prisoner has been identified as Gurudev Deepa of Turekela area in Balangir.

Gurudev had been lodged in Balangir district jail as an UTP in connection with a case.

He had developed certain health complications at the jail on December 19. The jail authorities rushed him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

The prisoner passed away while undergoing treatment at the health facility today morning. The jail authorities informed the incident to the deceased’s family.