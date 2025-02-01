Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has termed the Union Budget-2025 as ‘pro-people’ and a step towards achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goals.

“The Centre has presented a pro-people Budget to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat (developed country),” said the Chief Minister in his social media (X) handle today.

The Union Budget-2025, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today, has given importance to education, health, agriculture, MSME and research sectors. The Budget is likely to boost employment generation in the country, added the Chief Minister.

Majhi also claimed that the Union Budget for 2025-26 financial year has ample measures for strengthening financial conditions of weaker sections and middle-class people in the country.

The Chief Minister has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a pro-people Budget for 2025-26 fiscal.

“This is a historic Budget and it will spur economic growth in the country. The Union Budget-2025 will help us achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat,” said the Chief Minister.