Bhubaneswar: The Centre has allocated Rs 10,599 crore towards the railway sector in Odisha in the Union Budget for 2025-26 financial year.

This was revealed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

According to the Rail Minister, railway projects worth over Rs 78,000 crore are being implemented in Odisha.

The successive BJP governments at the Centre has laid over 2,000 km new rail tracks in the state in last 10 years. The figure has surpassed the entire railway networks in Malaysia, claimed the Rail Minister.

Now, altogether six Vande Bharat trains are now operating in Odisha and the state is likely to get more such trains in the future, said the minister.

Notably, the Union Government had allocated Rs 10,586 crore for the rail sector in Odisha in the Budget for 2024-25 financial year.

It is worth mentioning here that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 2,52,000 crore as gross budgetary support to the Ministry of Railways in the Budget for 2025-26 fiscal.