Bhubanewswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Odisha's rich culture displayed at a pavilion at 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Bhubaneswar.

The Union Minister along with Haryana’s Tourism Minister Shri Kanwar Pal Gujjar during his visit to Odisha Exhibition Hall on concluding day of 3-day grand NRI event at Janata Maidan in Odisha's capital city, praised grand showcase of Odisha's art, culture and heritage.

"The exhibition has beautifully captured Odisha’s cultural essence, winning the hearts of all. It is a commendable effort to highlight Odisha’s glorious heritage and promote it globally," Pradhan said.

He emphasized that the Odisha exhibition not only promotes Odisha’s art and culture but also ensures its global recognition, enhancing pride in the state’s unique heritage.

The pavilion features thematic displays on Jagannath culture, Manabasa Gurubar, Dola Purnima and Odisha’s timeless maritime tradition.

The Exhibition hall also highlighted various aspects of Odia culture, including classical and folk dances, traditional crafts and festivals. It also featured a detailed depiction of Odisha’s history, from the Kalinga War to the Paika Rebellion and the state’s journey towards the recognition as a separate state in 1936. The cultural richness of Odisha was further showcased through photographs of Rath Jatra, Sunabesha and the iconic Konark Wheel.

The pavilion displayed notable artifacts such as Pipili’s Chandua, Pattachitra, Sambalpuri sarees and traditional handlooms, alongside Odisha’s tribal heritage, local crafts and music.

Additionally, the digital representation of the ancient maritime trade journeys of "Sadhabas" drew particular attention.

A digital quiz section on Odisha’s history, festivals and tourism destinations was also there at the exhibition hall, creating a captivating experience for visitors, including Pravasi Bharatiyas.

A comprehensive digital encyclopedia on Odisha, was also placed by the Department of Odia Language, Literature, offering in-depth knowledge to all Pravasi Bharatiyas.

Notably, Odisha Exhibition hall stands as a testament to the state's vibrant traditions, offering visitors a holistic experience of its cultural grandeur. Through innovative displays and interactive elements, the exhibition successfully established itself as a center of attraction at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.