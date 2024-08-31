Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has suggested the renaming of Ravenshaw University, one of the oldest and prestigious educational institutions in Odisha, a step towards upholding Odia Ashmita (self-respect).

Pradhan, the BJP MP from Sambalpur, made this suggestion during his visit to the Millennium City of Cuttack today.

“The devastating famine of 1866 had taken place in Odisha during the tenure of TE Raveneshaw as the British Commissioner of the state. Many Odia people had perished in the famine. The calamity had occurred due to the administrative failure of the British authorities including TE Ravenshaw. Why should a prestigious university of Odisha be named after the British Commissioner? The intellectuals of Odisha should think over this,” said Pradhan.

The Union Minister, however, made it clear that it was his personal view. “Naming a university of Odisha after a British officer, who was responsible for causing miseries to the Odia people, is not a proud thing for us,” he added.

Notably, the Britishers had established Ravenshaw College in Cuttack city in 1868. The college was granted an autonomous status in the 1990s. It was finally upgraded into a unitary university in 2006.

Many students of erstwhile Ravenshaw College have achieved excellence in various fields of life. The institute has produced many bureaucrats, politicians and academicians among others.