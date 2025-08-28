Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today called for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Sarsatia, a traditional sweet delicacy from western Odisha, particularly Sambalpur.

Pradhan emphasised that ‘Sarsatia’ is unique to the region and assured all efforts will be made to secure the GI tag. He also mentioned a Karnataka-based journalist had personally urged him to initiate the process for the recognition.

‘Sarsatia’ is a triangular, layered, and crispy mesh of fine strands. Known for its delicate texture, it melts instantly in the mouth, leaving a sweet yet smoky aftertaste with a perfect balance of mild sweetness and crunch.

The sweet is traditionally prepared using crushed rice, sugar, and the resin of the Ganjer tree, giving it its distinct taste and character.