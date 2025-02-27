Bhubaneswar: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda arrived in the Odisha capital here on a two-day visit to the state today.

Nadda, who is also the national president of BJP, reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city here in the evening. BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders of the party received Nadda at BPIA.

The Union Minister is scheduled to participate in a summit organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) in Puri on February 28 (Friday).

The senior BJP leader will spend the night at Konark Eco-Retreat in Puri district.

Nadda will inaugurate the 9th national summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India and unveil the report of the 16th Common Review Mission at the Holy Town at 10 pm on February 28.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling are also scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of the two-day summit at Puri.

The first national summit of NHM had been held in 2013. Since then, it has become an institutional mechanism for sharing innovations in the healthcare sector.

After the inaugural ceremony of the NHM summit, Nadda is scheduled to visit Jagannath temple at around 2 pm.

The Union Minister will return to the Odisha capital in the afternoon and spend around two hours at the State Guest House. He will commence his return journey to New Delhi at BPIA at 7 pm on Friday.