Bhubaneswar: Union Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Odisha starting tomorrow (April 11) for various official programmes including launching of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

As per the schedule, the Health Minister will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar, at 12.40 pm on April 11 by an Air India flight. After taking a rest for a brief period at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar, he will head for the Balijatra Ground in Cuttack city by a chopper at 2.10 pm.

Nadda is scheduled to grace the launching ceremony of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY at Cuttack Balijatra Ground at 2.30 pm as the chief guest. After rolling out Centre's flagship programme, he will inaugurate a new building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack at 4.40 pm.

He will leave the city at 5.20 pm by the helicopter and land at Bhubaneswar airport at 5.35 pm from where he is scheduled to move by a car to CIPET, Bhubaneswar, to attend a programme scheduled from 6.05 pm to 8.05 pm.

After that, the Union Minister is scheduled to move to Puri where he will have a night stay at Hotel Toshali Sand Resort situated at Marine Drive.

Next day on April 12, he is scheduled to attend a programme at the Swami Narayan Temple in Puri at 10 am. At 2 pm, he will depart Puri and head for Bhubaneswar for a programme at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar scheduled from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. After attending the programme, he will make his way back to Delhi at 6.50 pm.