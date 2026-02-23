Bhubaneswar: Union health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda today virtually inaugurated the liver transplant unit at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

He also formally launched the advanced robotic surgery system at the premier health institute, located in the Odisha capital.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

“It is a momentous and historic occasion, marking a proud milestone in the journey of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, which has rapidly developed into a centre of excellence in tertiary healthcare, pioneering medical research and delivering high-quality academic programmes,” said the Union Health Minister.

These additions would significantly strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and elevate the quality of healthcare delivery, enabling access to advanced, world-class, life-saving treatments for patients across Odisha and neighbouring states, he added.

The institute is also conducting kidney and bone marrow transplants

Congratulating the entire team of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the Union Minister noted that while the institute has already been successfully performing kidney and bone marrow transplants, the commencement of the liver transplant programme marks an important new chapter and a major milestone in strengthening advanced tertiary healthcare services in the region.

“The liver transplant facility will bring advanced treatment for end-stage liver disease within the reach of patients in Odisha and Eastern India, including those from West Bengal, Assam, and other neighbouring states, while enabling economically weaker and disadvantaged patients to undergo transplantation and comprehensive follow-up care without financial hardship, thereby sparing them the burden of long-distance travel and representing a major milestone in strengthening public healthcare delivery,” Nadda stated.

According to him, the institute has established a state-of-the-art liver transplant operation theatre (OT) and a highly advanced intensive care unit (ICU) equipped with modern medical technology, along with a dedicated Liver Transplant Specialty Clinic for structured post-transplant follow-up and continuity of care.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is the first govt hospital to have robotic surgery programme

The comprehensive ecosystem developed for liver transplantation ensures seamless treatment, recovery, and long-term monitoring. As a promising beginning, two successful liver transplants have already been performed, with both patients recovering well and leading normal lives, reflecting the growing clinical capabilities of the Institute.

Referring to the commissioning of the surgical robotic system, the Union Minister said that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become the first government medical institution in Odisha to operationalize a comprehensive robotic surgery programme, marking a significant leap in public sector healthcare innovation.

He stated that the robotic platform will enable delivery of affordable, technology-driven, and minimally invasive surgical care, setting a new benchmark for public healthcare systems. The robotic surgery programme will initially cover Urology, Gynaecology, Paediatric Surgery. It will improve surgical precision, reduce blood loss, shorten hospital stays, promote faster recovery, and minimize the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced procedures.