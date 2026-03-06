Bhubaneswar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated a sulphuric acid plant of the IFFCO at Paradip in Odisha.

The new plant at Paradip will make IFFCO self-reliant in sulphuric acid production. Moreover, IFFCO and KRIBHCO will jointly make India self-sufficient in sulphuric acid, said the Home Minister.

Shah also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in the capital city. “The students of forensic sciences have plenty of job opportunities. The NFSU campus in Odisha will be fully operational in three years and offer 30 courses. Around 2,500 students will receive education in this institution,” he said.

Apart from this, the Union Home Minister inaugurated an exhibition on the new criminal laws in the capital city. “Odisha has achieved a conviction rate of more than 87 per cent in FIRs registered under the new criminal laws. The criminals are now being punished through a scientific approach and scientific evidence,” he stated.

During his visit to Odisha, Shah inaugurated laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 3,770 crore in the state.