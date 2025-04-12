Bhubaneswar: Frequent cancellation of flight service between Odisha capital and Rourkela has caused resentment among passengers.

Let alone the common passengers, even Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram could not reach Rourkela as the authorities of Alliance Air cancelled the flight service between Bhubaneswar and the Steel City today.

Oram and 61 other passengers faced difficulties due to the cancellation of flight service, sources said.

Similarly, altogether 68 passengers, who were supposed to travel to the Odisha capital from Rourkela, could not reach their destination.

The authorities reportedly cancelled the air service as there was possibility that the flight could to reach the capital city before the sunset during its return journey from Rourkela.

It is worth mentioning here that the direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela had been launched by the Alliance Air, on January 7, 2023.

It has been alleged that the authorities often cancel the flight service citing technical glitches, bad weather and other reasons.