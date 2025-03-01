Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Friday held crucial discussions with several top leaders of the ruling party, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the state guest house here. Other party leaders present during the discussions were Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, State BJP In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty, Vice President Golak Mohapatra, former Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu.

It is speculated that deliberations were held over the appointment of the new State BJP President and other issues pertaining to the party organisation during the meeting that continued for more than an hour on Friday evening. Sources also claimed that discussions were held on strengthening coordination between the party organisation and the state government. However, the party leaders said that the discussions were informal only.

Speaking to media persons, State BJP President Samal said that no deliberations were held related to the selection of the new party president. He said that only informal discussions were held during the meeting at the state guest house. Speaking to media persons, he said, "JP Nadda was on an official visit to attend the National Health Mission programme. We had a very casual meeting. Out of the 17 members in the BJP's core team, only four were present during the discussions with Nadda Ji. We had an informal discussion during the meeting." Speaking over the speculations regarding the state party president, Samal added that he was never a contender for the position in the past, nor in the present, and will not be in the future.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister after the meeting went to the Governor's house and met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. "Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, paid a courtesy visit to me today at Raj Bhavan," wrote Kambhampati on his X account. The Union Minister was accompanied by CM Majhi, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Odisha BJP President Samal. JP Nadda on a two-day visit to Odisha reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday. He inaugurated the ninth National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System in Puri on Friday.

