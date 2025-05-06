Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, Union Minister Jual Oram reportedly went missing from a train in which he was travelling to Jabalpur from Delhi. Later, he was found injured in another train.

According to Navbharat Times reports, the Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who represents Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency in Odisha, boarded the Gondwana Express train from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station on May 3 (Saturday) in Delhi. He was found missing from his berth at Damoh Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on May 4 (Sunday) morning.

Acting swiftly, the railway authorities launched search operation to trace whereabout of the Union Minister. After three-hour search, he was found injured in Sampark Kranti Express train at Sihora Road Railway Station, around 162 km away, in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the media reports, Oram had alighted at Damoh station at 3.45 am on Sunday after his blood sugar level dropped. When the train started moving, he began to board it. While borading, he slipped and sustained injuries. Meanwhile, he boarded the Sampark Kranti Express train that arrived on other platform at the station after he missed his train.

However, Oram's PA reported that the Union Minister had gone missing from the train at Hardua Railway Station. Later, it was found that the train had not stopped there at all. He was found at the Sihora Road Railway Station at 6.55 am on Sunday. The minister was given the first aid and then brought to Jabalpur.

As soon as receiving information about the incident, the staff were alerted. The Union Minister was provided the security upon reaching Jabalpur, the Navbharat Times quoted senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of WCR's Jabalpur Rail Division Madhur Verma and RPF post in-charge Rajeev Kharb at Sihora station as saying.

However, Jual Oram is yet to comment on the entire incident.