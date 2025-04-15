Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Odisha for various programmes on April 17, informed Odisha Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today.

During his one-day trip to Odisha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to attend Dr Harekrushna Mahatab Memorial Lecture at the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack city.

In the afternoon, he will review all the projects being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Odisha.

The Union Minister will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several state government projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 Crore as well as 16 major projects of the NHAI at a public platform, the cabinet minister said.

This apart, a big announcement is likely during his visit on that day for development of road infrastructure in Odisha, he said.