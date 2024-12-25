Begusarai (Bihar): In what could be seen as stirring up a hornet’s nest, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Singh also demanded Bharat Ratna for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to media persons during an event, Singh said, “Nitish Kumar has worked for the development of Bihar. Naveen Patnaik has also served Odisha for years. Such people should be honoured with awards like Bharat Ratna.”

During the 2024 General Elections, BJP got an absolute majority with 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly and came to power in the State, ending the 24-year rule of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the State. BJD managed to win 51 Assembly seats only.

Moreover, BJP won 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State. The lone LS seat went to Congress while BJD failed to open account.

When BJP is in power in both the Centre and Odisha, the Union Minister’s demand for the highest civilian award for Naveen Patnaik may not go down well with BJP leaders in the State.

Patnaik, the BJD Chief, is presently the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

(With Agency Inputs)