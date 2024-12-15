Bhubaneswar: The vegetable market at Unit-1 area in Bhubaneswar was gutted in a massive fire late on Saturday night. The cause of fire is still unknown.

The massive fire broke out at four vegetable godowns at the market place at around 11.30 pm spreading it to entire vegetable market.

Goods and commodities worth over Rs 30 lakh, cash, several documents related to payments and one motorcycle were burnt into ashes in the major fire.

"The fire was so massive that we failed to bring it under our control. It engulfed the market within 15 minutes. The four godowns were completely gutted. The cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh was also burnt," said one of a godown owners.

On receiving information, the firefighters rushed to the site and doused the flames.

Although, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire at the market.