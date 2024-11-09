Bhubaneswar: In order to bring transformative changes in Odisha’s education system, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020 in all higher educational institutions.

The Chief Minister gave the approval today for implementation of the education policy from the Academic Year 2024-25, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Public universities and affiliated colleges will implement the NEP.

With this decision, the Degree course will be of four-year duration. Eligible students will be awarded Certificate, Diploma, Degree and Honours Degree every year.

This apart, the State Level Credit framework has been prepared on the basis of the credit framework formulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It will ensure skill development and internship for the students and accordingly, credit will be awarded.

Students taking part in community service, extra-curricular activities, NCC and NSS will be awarded extra credits. Moreover, they will be able to choose subjects as per their choice.

As per the NEP, students will be able to join and exit educational institutions more than once within seven years, the period during which they will have to complete the Degree course.

Official sources said steps have been taken to make higher education in Odisha of better quality, and autonomus and inclusive.

The aim is to promote research and innovation with an emphasis on practical and internship at the industry with the help of NEP 2020. The courses will be more employment oriented and fulfil the requirements of industry, the official sources added.

The Chief Minister approved two skill development courses, 112 multi-disciplinary courses, 14 vocational courses, 56 value-added courses and 84 skill development courses along with the detailed model syllabus for 40 core Degree courses, the CMO statement added.